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CJI warns new advocates-on-record against outsourcing legal work to AI

Fri, 17 April 2026
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Underlining the ethical obligations of the legal profession, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday warned the newly qualified batch of advocates-on-record (AoRs) against outsourcing legal work to artificial intelligence (AI) or other external parties.

According to the rules framed by the Supreme Court under Article 145 of the Constitution, only advocates designated as advocate-on-record can plead for a party in the top court.

The top court conducts the examination for lawyers before designating them as AoRs.

Addressing the AORs during their induction ceremony, the CJI said they are not only members of the bar but also formal "officers of the court" that the judiciary relies heavily on their diligence and that the trust placed in them is the foundation upon which they must build their reputations.

Urging that all legal drafting be performed personally by the AORs, the CJI warned against outsourcing legal work to AI or other external third parties.

"Do not treat filing as a routine exercise. Read every brief carefully," the CJI said, noting that every petition bearing an AOR's name is a direct reflection of their professional judgment and integrity.

He underlined that the role of an AoR is a 'significant milestone' that carries the weight of being the primary point of responsibility between litigants and the Supreme Court.

To ensure the highest standards of legal practice, CJI Kant highlighted several critical mandates: Advocates must ensure that pleadings are properly drafted, facts are meticulously verified and legal grounds remain sound.

He also cautioned the AoRs against filing matters based solely on instructions from other counsels without performing their own due diligence.

The CJI said key pillars for their practice included a conduct marked by honesty, thorough preparation and deep respect for the judicial institution, besides maintaining punctuality and clarity in their submissions to effectively assist the court.

He said that while seniority is a product of time, professional credibility must be established from the very first day.  -- PTI

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