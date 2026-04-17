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Chhattisgarh power plant blast: Death toll rises to 21

Fri, 17 April 2026
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The death toll in the April 14 blast at Vedanta's power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district has gone up to 21 after a worker succumbed to injuries, officials said on Friday.

The explosion occurred in a steel tube carrying high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine at the power plant located in Singhitarai village.

Fourteen persons are currently hospitalised, five of whom are in critical condition, the officials added.

A worker identified as Kismat Ali from Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli died at a private hospital in Raipur on Thursday night, Sakti superintendent of police Prafull Thakur told PTI.

As per officials, four workers died on the spot, while nine succumbed to injuries soon after the incident. Another seven died in hospitals on April 15.

The deceased comprise six labourers from West Bengal, five from Chhattisgarh, three each from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, and two each from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, they added.

"Of the 14 injured, six are admitted in Jindal Hospital in Raigarh, two each in Balaji Metro Hospital Raigarh, Apex Hospital Raigarh and Raigarh Medical College. One each is undergoing treatment in Shri Shankara hospital and Kalda hospital, both in Raipur. Five are critical," a government official said. -- PTI

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