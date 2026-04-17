Caterer throws boy, 11, into tandoor for eating rasgullas

13:44

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An 11-year-old boy was allegedly thrown into a burning tandoor (clay oven) for eating rasgullas during a wedding ceremony in Basti, UP, police said on Friday.



According to the police, the severely burned child was referred to the Lucknow Medical College, where his condition is currently stable.



The incident occurred on the night of April 15 during a wedding function in Malauli Gosai village under the Chhawani police station area in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh.



Police sources said the victim, Chaman alias Amar, a resident of Durjanpur village in Gonda, was staying at his maternal grandparents' home in Baghanala in Basti.



He had accompanied his maternal grandmother to attend a relative's wedding.



It is alleged that the catering contractor, angered by the child repeatedly taking 'rasgullas' at the food counter, first intimidated him, then picked him up and placed him onto the burning tandoor.



In the ensuing struggle, the child lost his balance and fell into the tandoor. Hearing his screams, family members pulled him out; however, by that time, he had sustained severe burns extending from his face down to his waist.



Family members initially took him to the Ayodhya Medical College.



Acting on a written complaint filed by the child's maternal uncle, Devideen Nishad, police registered a case on Thursday against unidentified persons under section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the BNS. --PTI