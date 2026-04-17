Can you solve Rahul Gandhi's 'number 16' jibe at BJP?

18:15





"It is a puzzle, I won't tell the answer just like that. If I find the solution, I will tell you this is it," he said, when asked about his "number 16" remark.





The Congress leader made the jibe towards the end of his speech and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not able to engage during his speech on the three bills in the House yesterday.





"I am going to give you and everyone else a nice puzzle... Yesterday, I was watching the prime minister speak, low energy... nothing transmitted, not able to engage. Clearly, trying to pass this bill was a mistake because everybody knew...





"I noticed on my phone it was the 16th of April. I was like My God, how crazy! That's the number: Sixteen. The whole answer to the riddle is in the number 16. Everything is in the number 16.... The answer to your problems and you are going to find out very soon is in number 16," he said.





BJP members promptly raised objections to Rahul Gandhi's remarks.





-- ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who made a "number 16" jibe at the treasury benches during his speech in Lok Sabha on Friday on three new bills, refused to elaborate on it in his brief interaction with reporters and said "it is a puzzle" and "I won't tell the answer just like that".