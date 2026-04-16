Army conducts joint op, destroys 10 bunkers in Manipur

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Security personnel destroy a bunker in Manipur./ANI Photo

In continuation of ongoing operations astride national highway (NH)-202, the security forces led by Red Shield Division launched coordinated Joint Area Domination Patrols again in the general areas of Jalenbung hills and Thoyee Heights, aimed at maintaining security and preventing re-establishment of hostile infrastructure.



The operation commenced with two joint columns comprising teams from the Indian Army, CAPF and the Manipur police carrying out the operation on both sides of the highway, respectively, an official release said.



In the Jalenbung Hills, a systematic sweep resulted in the identification and subsequent destruction of multiple bunkers that had previously been dismantled but were found to be re-established. A total of five such bunkers were destroyed in the area.



Simultaneously, in Thoyee Heights, a series of bunkers along the Mahadev Hills and Thoyee Heights were identified. Five repaired bunkers that had earlier been dismantled were destroyed again.



Overall, a total of ten bunkers were destroyed during the coordinated operation. -- ANI