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Apr 23 polls: DMK rules out Rahul, Stalin joint campaign

Fri, 17 April 2026
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The DMK on Friday said senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and chief minister M K Stalin will not campaign together for the April 23 polls in Tamil Nadu as both leaders have separate schedules.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi will visit Chennai on Saturday to launch his election campaign. Congress is contesting from 28 seats as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi said that "Rahul Gandhi will campaign in one area, while the chief minister will campaign in another."

He stated that neither Stalin, the DMK president, nor Rahul had the time to campaign together, noting that their pre-existing travel schedules precluded such an arrangement.

Bharathi was responding to a question regarding BJP leader K Annamalai's earlier claim that "Rahul Gandhi wishes for the DMK -led alliance to lose in Tamil Nadu and, therefore, will not come to the state to campaign."

The DMK leader claimed with only a few days remaining until the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, support for the DMK alliance is surging. He alleged that that the Election Commission is operating as the BJP's "B Team" across the entire country. -- PTI

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