AAP to contest civic polls in Haryana

20:44

Haryana Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Sushil Gupta on Friday said his party will contest municipal corporation elections in Panchkula, Ambala and Sonipat and claimed that people are fed up with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress and looking for a change.



Gupta said he recently met AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal here to hold detailed discussions regarding the civic body elections and other significant issues facing Haryana.



The party will contest elections for all three municipal corporations, Panchkula, Ambala, and Sonipat, he said, adding that the AAP has emerged as a "strong and honest" alternative in Haryana.



From the post of mayor to ward councillors, honest, upright, educated, and dedicated candidates will be fielded by the AAP. The public is fed up with the BJP and the Congress' politics of caste, religion, and deceit, he said.



The AAP's objective is to completely eradicate corruption plaguing the municipal corporations and to ensure that basic amenities such as electricity, water, sanitation systems, road construction, and street lighting are delivered to the people with absolute honesty, he said.



"The people of Haryana have made up their minds: the very same amenities currently being enjoyed by the people of Punjab must be made available in Haryana as well.



"The polling scheduled for May 10 will not merely be an act of voting; it will serve as the very foundation for a bright future for Haryana," he added. -- PTI