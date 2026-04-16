HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Women Reservation Act 2023 comes into force

Thu, 16 April 2026
Share:
23:47
File image
File image
The Women Reservation Act 2023, which gave 33 per cent quota to women in legislatures, came into force on Thursday, according to a notification issued by the Union law ministry.

It is, however, not immediately known why the 2023 act was notified with effect from April 16, in the midst of the debate in Parliament to amend the same law for its implementation in 2029.

The notification read: "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, the Central Government hereby appoints the 16th day of April, 2026 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force."

In September 2023, Parliament passed the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act, in a significant step towards enhancing women's representation in legislative bodies.

The act provided for the reservation of one-third of seats for women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Israel pushes India to label Hamas a terror group because...
LIVE! Israel pushes India to label Hamas a terror group because...

IPL 2026: MI vs PBKS Updates: Prabhsimran, Iyer shine as Punjab beat MI
IPL 2026: MI vs PBKS Updates: Prabhsimran, Iyer shine as Punjab beat MI

DMK to move SC against delimitation bill, if passed in Parl
DMK to move SC against delimitation bill, if passed in Parl

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Thursday said that it will move the Supreme Court against the delimitation bill, if it is passed in the Parliament.

Not blocking Strait of Hormuz, clarifies US
Not blocking Strait of Hormuz, clarifies US

The United States has clarified that its naval blockade in West Asia targets Iranian ports and coastline, not the Strait of Hormuz, applying to all ships regardless of nationality. US officials warned Iran against threatening commercial...

TCS Harassment Case: Developments in Nashik Investigation
TCS Harassment Case: Developments in Nashik Investigation

A local court in Nashik has remanded two accused in the Tata Consultancy Services harassment case to police custody. The case involves allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion at a TCS unit. An investigation is...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO