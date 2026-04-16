Women Reservation Act 2023 comes into force

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It is, however, not immediately known why the 2023 act was notified with effect from April 16, in the midst of the debate in Parliament to amend the same law for its implementation in 2029.





The notification read: "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, the Central Government hereby appoints the 16th day of April, 2026 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force."





In September 2023, Parliament passed the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act, in a significant step towards enhancing women's representation in legislative bodies.





The act provided for the reservation of one-third of seats for women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. -- PTI

The Women Reservation Act 2023, which gave 33 per cent quota to women in legislatures, came into force on Thursday, according to a notification issued by the Union law ministry.