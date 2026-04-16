'White Lotus' season four begins filming on French Riviera

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The White Lotus season 3



Created, written and directed by Mike White, the new season will follow a fresh group of White Lotus hotel guests and employees over the span of a week, set against the backdrop of the Cannes Film Festival.



While additional scenes will be shot in Paris, the story will remain centred along the Cote d'Azur.



The season boasts an ensemble cast led by popular stars Helena Bonham Carter, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Chris Messina and Kumail Nanjiani.

They are joined by Ari Graynor, Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka, Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Corentin Fila, Dylan Ennis, Caleb Jonte Edwards and Marissa Long.



The guest cast includes Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer, Laura Smet, Charlie Hall and Jarrad Paul.

Emmy-winning HBO series "The White Lotus" is now in production on its fourth season in France with filming taking place across Cannes, St Tropez and Monaco, the American network has announced.