Voting on 3 bills tomorrow at 4 pm after marathon debate

12:45

The Constitution (131 Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after the Opposition pressed for a division against the move to introduce three Bills, instead of a voice vote.



Speaking in Lok Sabha, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "The discussion will be held for 12 hours. The speaker should have the authority to extend the time for discussion. The voting on the bills will be done tomorow."



Speaker Om Birla says, "Discussion on these three bills will be held for 15-18 hours. Voting on these bills will be done at 4 pm tomorrow."



Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "The two bills have been brought together to take women's reservation to its logical end..."



TheHome Minister spoke on Congress MP Venugopal's objection to the motion moved by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.