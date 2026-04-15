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US rules out fresh waivers on Russian, Iranian oil

Thu, 16 April 2026
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The United States on Wednesday ruled out granting any further exemption from sanctions for the purchase of Russian or Iranian oil.

US Treasury Scott Bessent announced at a press conference at the White House.

"We will not be renewing the general license on Russian oil, and we will not be renewing the general license on Iranian oil. That was oil that was on the water prior to March 11, so all that has been used," Bessent told reporters.

On March 5, the US issued a 30-day sanctions waiver to India, permitting it to buy Russian oil despite sanctions imposed over the Ukraine war.

A few days later, the US extended the sanctions waiver to a few other nations.

The waiver from sanctions expired on April 11.  -- PTI

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