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Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Thu, 16 April 2026
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US President Donald Trump has said he held an "excellent conversations" with Joseph Aoun of Lebanon and Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, leading to an agreement on a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. 

"The truce is set to begin at 5 p.m. EST on Tuesday," he said in a post on Truth Social. 

Trump noted that the two sides had met in Washington for the first time in 34 years with Marco Rubio. 

"On Tuesday, the two Countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together
with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin' Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE. It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let's, GET IT DONE! President DONALD J. TRUMP," Trump said in the post.

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