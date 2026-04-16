Those who oppose women's Bill will pay a price, warns PM

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"According to the need, it is also improved from time to time, and this is the beauty of democracy. Ours is the Mother of Democracy. Our democracy has been a development journey for thousands of years, and all of us in this House have the auspicious opportunity to add a new dimension to this development journey...



"I come from most backward community but it is my responsibility to take everyone along. Those who oppose women quota bill will pay a price for a long time. Let us all MPs not miss this important opportunity to give reservation to women."

PM Modi speaking in the Lok Sabha on women's reservation and delimitation Bills: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The need was that when this idea was first conceived 25-30 years ago, and the need was felt, we should have implemented it, and today we have brought it to a mature stage.