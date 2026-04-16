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Those who oppose women's Bill will pay a price, warns PM

Thu, 16 April 2026
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PM Modi speaking in the Lok Sabha on women's reservation and delimitation Bills: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The need was that when this idea was first conceived 25-30 years ago, and the need was felt, we should have implemented it, and today we have brought it to a mature stage. 

"According to the need, it is also improved from time to time, and this is the beauty of democracy. Ours is the Mother of Democracy. Our democracy has been a development journey for thousands of years, and all of us in this House have the auspicious opportunity to add a new dimension to this development journey...

"I come from most backward community but it is my responsibility to take everyone along. Those who oppose women quota bill will pay a price for a long time. Let us all MPs not miss this important opportunity to give reservation to women."

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