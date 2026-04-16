HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

TCS asks employees at Nashik office to work from home for safety reasons

Thu, 16 April 2026
Share:
14:36
image
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday asked its employees at its Nashik location to work from home as a precautionary measure for their convenience and safety amid the religious conversion and harassment claims. Sources confirmed that the decision was taken keeping employee safety in mind. The development comes amid an ongoing probe into allegations of religious conversion and sexual harassment at the TCS Nashik facility.

Earlier in the day, several women held a 'Ranragini Jan Akrsoh' bike rally to raise the issues of alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment at the TCS Nashik office.

BJP MLA Devayani Farande says, "Pressuring Hindu girls to hold roza and offer namaz, raping them, and converting them is against the Constitution of India. Such individuals should have their nationality revoked. They should be charged with treason and sentenced to death. Their property should be sealed, and bulldozer action should be taken over their homes..

According to the ongoing police investigation, the accused in the Nashik harassment case at the TCS branch had allegedly ignored repeated complaints by victims, failing to forward them to higher-ups in the company. According to the police, the HR Manager Nida Khan is the alleged 'mastermind' who tried to suppress the complaint and allegedly shield the accused.

During the investigation, Police officials recovered approximately 78 'suspicious' call records, emails and chats exchanged between the accused. The police have found evidence of potential financial transactions too.

According to police, the HR manager repeatedly told the victims to drop the matter and failed to take any concrete steps despite being a member of the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Committee in the office.

Total 9 cases have been registered regarding the case, 1 case being at Deolali camp police station and 8 others at Mumbai Naka. A total of 9 complaints, including 1 man has come forward with allegations of harassment, torture and forced religious conversion. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak hopeful of major breakthrough in US-Iran nuke talks
LIVE! Pak hopeful of major breakthrough in US-Iran nuke talks

Voting on 3 bills tomorrow at 4 pm after 15-18 hrs of debate
Voting on 3 bills tomorrow at 4 pm after 15-18 hrs of debate

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced that voting on three crucial bills, including amendments to the women's quota law and the establishment of a delimitation commission, will take place at 4 PM on Friday, following an anticipated 15-18...

Delimitation bill in Parliament: How numbers stacked up
Delimitation bill in Parliament: How numbers stacked up

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appears to have the necessary support in the Lok Sabha to pass the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which aims to expand the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850 seats....

Centre, Oppn spar over women's quota, delimitation bills
Centre, Oppn spar over women's quota, delimitation bills

NDA leaders have defended proposed amendments to the Women's Reservation Act and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, arguing women have waited long enough for reservation, while opposition parties allege the process could undermine India's...

Oppn to boycott RS deputy chairman poll as mark of protest
Oppn to boycott RS deputy chairman poll as mark of protest

The opposition parties in India have announced a boycott of the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election, citing the Modi government's failure to appoint a deputy speaker in the Lok Sabha for seven years and lack of consultation.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO