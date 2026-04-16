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Stock markets close lower on profit-taking in financial shares

Thu, 16 April 2026
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Stock markets closed lower in a volatile session on Thursday with the benchmark Sensex declining by 122 points and Nifty closing below 24,200, dragged by profit-taking in banking and financial shares after a recent sharp rally.

Erasing its early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 122.56 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 77,988.68.

The index opened higher and hit a high of 78,730.32 in late-morning trading. 

However, profit-taking emerged at higher levels, dragging the index down to a low of 77,674.93.

The index gyrated 1,055.39 points during the session.

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