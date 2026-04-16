Stock markets close lower on profit-taking in financial shares

17:53





Erasing its early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 122.56 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 77,988.68.





The index opened higher and hit a high of 78,730.32 in late-morning trading.





However, profit-taking emerged at higher levels, dragging the index down to a low of 77,674.93.





The index gyrated 1,055.39 points during the session.

Stock markets closed lower in a volatile session on Thursday with the benchmark Sensex declining by 122 points and Nifty closing below 24,200, dragged by profit-taking in banking and financial shares after a recent sharp rally.