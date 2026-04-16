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Rajya Sabha reconstitutes panel of Vice-Chairpersons; six members nominated

Thu, 16 April 2026
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Rajya Sabha on Thursday reconstituted its panel of vice-chairpersons, nominating six members drawn from the BJP, Congress, AIADMK, and BJD, with effect from April 15.

The reconstituted panel comprises Dinesh Sharma, S Phangnon Konyak, and Ghanshyam Tiwari from the BJP; Phulo Devi Netam from the Congress; M. Thambidurai from the AIADMK; and Sasmit Patra from the BJD.

An announcement to this effect was made in the House by Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody.

Members of the panel are called upon to preside over the House when both the Chairman and Deputy Chairman are absent. While in the chair, they exercise the same powers as the Chairperson in conducting proceedings -- maintaining order, regulating debate, and ensuring the smooth functioning of the House during sittings.
Unlike the Deputy Chairman, who holds a standing constitutional office, members of the vice-chairperson panel do not occupy a permanent position and preside on a rotational basis as required. PTI

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