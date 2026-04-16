Pak PM pushes for US-Iran peace talks on Saudi visit

09:14

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reiterated Islamabad's stance in promoting dialogue between the United States and Iran for a deal to achieve a complete end to the hostilities in West Asia, during his meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.



In a post on X, Sharif said he had the "pleasure and honour" of meeting the Saudi Crown Prince and conveyed Pakistan's solidarity with the Kingdom and also appreciated Saudi Arabia's "patience and restraint" under the Crown Prince's leadership during such times.



The Pakistan Prime Minister highlighted recent developments related to Islamabad's diplomatic outreach, stating that Pakistan's peace efforts contributed to facilitating a US-Iran ceasefire and initiating what he described as "historic peace talks" in Islamabad.



Sharif further reiterated Pakistan's firm commitment to encouraging both Washington and Tehran to move towards an agreement aimed at ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region. -- ANI