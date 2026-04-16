Modi holds bilateral talks with Austrian Chancellor

12:56

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held bilateral meetings with the Federal Chancellor of Austria, Christian Stocker, at Hyderabad House in the national capital, as part of the latter's four-day official visit to the country.



Ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, the Austrian Chancellor laid a wreath at Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.



"Remembering Bapu and his ideals. Federal Chancellor Dr. Christian Stocker of Austria paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, laying a wreath and reflecting on Gandhiji's enduring message of peace, non-violence and global harmony," the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a post on X.



This marks Stocker's inaugural visit to India and his first official visit to the Asian continent since taking office in 2025.