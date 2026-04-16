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Military conflict cannot resolve problems: Modi on West Asia, Ukraine

Thu, 16 April 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for the peaceful resolution of the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine.

He made the remarks after talks with Austria's Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker in New Delhi.
 
"Today, the entire world is passing through a very serious and tense situation," PM Modi said, adding, the impact of the tense situation in the world is being felt by all of us.

The prime minister said India and Austria are in agreement that military conflict cannot resolve problems.

"We support stable, sustainable, and lasting peace in Ukraine and West Asia," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also said that the Austrian Chancellor's visit to India will bring new energy to trade and investment. -- PTI

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