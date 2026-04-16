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Meghalaya CM welcomes women's reservation Bill

Thu, 16 April 2026
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23:21
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma/ANI Photo
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma/ANI Photo
Hailing the Women's Reservation Bill as a major democratic reform, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said he expects the state to gain more seats in Parliament following delimitation.

Describing the Bill as a "very welcome step", Sangma said it addresses a long-pending demand and will significantly improve women's representation in legislative bodies.

The Centre on Thursday introduced three bills in Lok Sabha for the amendment of the women's quota law and to set up a delimitation commission.

"This is something which should have been done a long time back, but we must give credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this bold decision," the CM of the matrilineal state said.

Sangma said the measure would help bridge the gap in representation, noting that women's participation in Parliament and state assemblies has remained below desired levels.

"This will be a very important democratic reform and will allow greater representation of women at the top level, enabling them to take decisions that will benefit society at large," he said.

On delimitation, Sangma expressed optimism that Meghalaya's parliamentary representation would increase, citing the state's population and geographical extent. -- PTI

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