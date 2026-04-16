Mangeshkar family has been serving humanity and society, says RSS chief

23:31

Bhagwat was speaking after he, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CM Eknath Shinde, laid the foundation stone of 'Lata Asha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences' at Nandoshi in Pune.





The ceremony was conducted days after Asha Bhosle died in Mumbai at age 92.





"The Mangeshkar family, which produced legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, has been rendering service to humanity and society. When there is a sense of belonging, service happens naturally," Bhagwat said.





"Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle rendered lifelong service through their music, and that is why their voices have the power to heal human suffering. The Lata Asha hospital project is a tribute to the work of both singers," he added.





Education and healthcare are essential for human life, and both must be affordable and accessible to all, the RSS chief asserted on the occasion.

If all types of medical treatment are available under one roof, it reduces the financial burden on patients, he said, adding this approach has been incorporated into the new hospital project in line with the Mangeshkar family's service-oriented vision.





"Today, many people in society are engaged in selfless service without expecting anything in return, which helps sustain a sense of belonging. Selfless service and brotherhood keep society united and strengthen faith in goodness," he said. -- PTI

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the Mangeshkar family, which produced legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, has been rendering service to humanity and society.