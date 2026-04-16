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Man held for duping 500+ women of Rs 2 cr via dating apps

Thu, 16 April 2026
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Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly defrauding more than 500 women across the country of nearly Rs 2 crore by targeting them through dating and matrimonial applications, officials said.

According to the Cyber Police of the South-West District, the accused, identified as Anand Kumar, a resident of West Bengal, had been involved in honey-trapping, romance scams, and blackmailing for a considerable period. Police said he created multiple fake social media profiles, posing as a doctor, businessman, or film producer, to gain the trust of women.

"He would establish emotional connections with the victims by promising love and marriage. Later, he would fabricate stories such as medical emergencies, business losses, or urgent financial needs to extract money," police officials said.

In several instances, Kumar also allegedly blackmailed victims by threatening to circulate their private photos and videos online.

Police stated that Kumar targeted over 500 women and cheated them of approximately Rs 2 crore over time. A victim's complaint, alleging a loss of around Rs 7 lakh, brought the case to light.

Authorities traced and arrested the accused from the 24 Parganas area of West Bengal using technical surveillance and digital tracking.

Authorities recovered four mobile phones, eight SIM cards, debit cards, and gold jewellery from his possession.

Further investigation is underway. -- ANI

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