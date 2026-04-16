Kerala BDS student death: College students protest, accused HOD sacked

21:50

File image

A college official told PTI that Dr Ram had served the college for over 10 years and was dismissed following an internal inquiry.





Earlier in the day, students from all batches, except those appearing for university examinations, took out a protest march and held a dharna in front of the dental college at Anjarakandy.





The students also refused to wear white coats until justice is delivered to Raj and action is taken against the faculty members concerned.





Raj (22), a first-year BDS student, was found critically injured near the medical college block after falling from a building on April 10 and later succumbed to his injuries.





Police have registered a case against two faculty members, Dr Ram and associate professor Dr Sangeethan, for abetment of suicide and under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following allegations that Raj was harassed over his caste and complexion.





Student representatives said the college management is yet to address key issues even days after Raj's death.





They said a petition detailing their demands would be submitted to the management.





The students demanded the removal of Dr Ram, who is a prime accused in the case, from the college. -- PTI

Students of Kannur Dental College on Thursday launched a protest on the campus following the death of BDS student Nithin Raj R L, who was allegedly harassed on a caste basis, while the college management dismissed Dental Anatomy department head Dr M K Ram.