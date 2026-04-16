Kangana: Rahul was going from one body part to another...

14:30

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has weighed in on the controversy surrounding her recent "tapori" remark aimed at the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, defending her statement while questioning the standards of Gandhi's political discourse in Parliament.



In a conversation with ANI, Ranaut clarified that she holds "respect for everybody" but doesn't believe in glorifying the LOP's stature.



"I have respect for everybody. But I cannot pretend unnecessarily to put a crown on his head, which he doesn't deserve. Why should I glorify him? Is that the standard of opposition that we are setting and the standard of conduct that we're talking about? In Mumbai, a tapori is someone who may not have the formal etiquette," Kangana Ranaut said.



The BJP MP raised concerns about Rahul Gandhi's conduct in Parliament, stressing that a respectful decorum must be maintained.



"Parliament or no Parliament, what is this sort of conduct?" the actor argued.



Kangana Ranaut also took issue with Rahul Gandhi's 'jiu-jitsu' analogy used in the Parliament, where he used terms like "grip" and "choke".



Describing it as uncomfortable during the parliamentary address, Ranaut said it made several women uneasy.



"He was going from one body part to another. All the women were uncomfortable. Maybe it was not any double meaning, but it was very uncomfortable. There is no point in giving kushti classes there. He's like, 'I'm making the base of my argument,' and people were like, 'Can you please move on?' We should not encourage this," she said.