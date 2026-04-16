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Israel pushes India to label Hamas a terror group because...

Thu, 16 April 2026
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A Palestinian Hamas militant stands on a street during Eid al-Fitr, in Gaza City, March 20, 2026/Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters
A Palestinian Hamas militant stands on a street during Eid al-Fitr, in Gaza City, March 20, 2026/Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters
Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has highlighted the deepening bilateral ties between Jerusalem and New Delhi, noting the "positive trends in the strengthening of Israel's relations with India."

In a post on X, the Foreign Minister shared details of his engagement with a global delegation, stating he was "honoured to brief a group of distinguished Hindu leaders from around the world." 

During the interaction, he provided a strategic overview of the regional security landscape and the ongoing conflict involving the Jewish state.

Building on this context, Sa'ar addressed long-standing hostilities, speaking about the "historic campaign Israel had been forced to fight for the past 2.5 years against radical Islam." 

He warned of the existential nature of the threat, noting that "their declared objective is the elimination of Israel, and they act to achieve that goal."

Despite these challenges, the Foreign Minister asserted that "Israel demonstrated on all fronts that it has the upper hand." 

He further claimed that the Israeli military has "dramatically weakened the terror octopus of radical Islam, headed by the Iranian regime," adding that "this struggle has, and will have, implications beyond the Middle East." -- PTI

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