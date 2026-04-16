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Iran, Pakistan to meet today to discuss US messaging

Thu, 16 April 2026
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10:18
Iranian FM Abbas Araqchi welcomes Pak army chief Asim Munir
Iranian FM Abbas Araqchi welcomes Pak army chief Asim Munir
Iranian officials and Pakistan's Army chief Asim Munir on Thursday will hold talks in Tehran to discuss the messages that have been exchanged between Iran and the US since negotiations in Islamabad fell apart on April 12, according to the Iranian state media Tasnim news agency.

According to Tasnim, it is not clear whether it is Araghchi (Iranian Foreign Minister) that Munir will meet with on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday (local time), Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi welcomed Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir in Tehran, expressing appreciation for Pakistan's role in facilitating dialogue and underscoring the shared commitment to regional peace and stability amid West Asia tensions.

In a post on X, Araghchi said, "Delighted to welcome Field Marshal Munir to Iran. Expressed gratitude for Pakistan's gracious hosting of dialogue, emphasizing that it reflects our deep and great bilateral relationship. Our commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region remains strong--and shared."

The visit comes at a critical juncture, as diplomatic efforts intensify to revive stalled negotiations between the United States and Iran following the inconclusive "Islamabad Talks."

According to diplomatic sources, Munir, accompanied by Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, is in Tehran carrying a fresh message from Washington aimed at outlining a framework for a potential second round of high-level negotiations.

The high-level engagement is being viewed as a last-ditch effort to break the deadlock after earlier talks between US and Iranian officials failed to produce a breakthrough, particularly over Tehran's nuclear programme and other "red line" issues.

The diplomatic push unfolds amid a fragile two-week ceasefire and rising regional tensions.

US President Donald Trump has indicated that while he is not considering extending the ceasefire, a negotiated settlement remains the preferred option. In recent remarks, he expressed optimism about possible progress, suggesting that developments could unfold within days.

Initial discussions have pointed to the possibility of a second round of direct talks, with Islamabad emerging as a likely venue. US Vice President JD Vance, along with senior officials including special envoy Steve Witkoff and advisor Jared Kushner, is expected to play a key role in the next phase of negotiations. -- ANI

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