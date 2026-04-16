India's US trade surplus shrinks in FY26

09:32

India's trade surplus with the United States narrowed in FY 2025-26, amid a decline in export momentum following tariff measures imposed by US President Donald Trump, even as imports from the US rose significantly.



According to data released by the commerce ministry, India's exports to the US stood at USD 87.31 billion during April 2025-March 2026, registering only a marginal rise from USD 86.51 billion in the previous financial year. However, imports from the US increased sharply to USD 52.90 billion from USD 45.63 billion.



Consequently, India's trade surplus with the US declined to USD 34.41 billion in FY26, down from USD 40.88 billion in FY25.