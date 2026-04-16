HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

If they oppose, I will gain political benefit: PM

Thu, 16 April 2026
Share:
16:43
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took potshots at the opposition parties who are opposing the Delimitation Bill which is being discussed in the Lok Sabha along with the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, stating that some people think that he has "political self-interest" in the bills and that if they oppose the legislations, "it is natural that I will gain political benefit".

Participating in the debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill for early implementation of the Women's Reservation Act in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said there will be shared credit if the bills are passed and that he is ready for advertisements tomorrow thanking everyone, ready to get everyone's photo printed.

He said that if the bills are unanimously passed, no one will gain any political advantage.

"Here, some people think that there is a political self-interest of Modi in this. If they oppose it, it is natural that I will gain political benefit, but if they walk along, no one will gain any political advantage. We don't want credit," he said. -- ANNI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'PM did not address delimitation, showed willful blindness'
LIVE! 'PM did not address delimitation, showed willful blindness'

Modi assures no injustice in delimitation, seeks support
Modi assures no injustice in delimitation, seeks support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the opposition to support the government's bills for implementing the women's reservation law, cautioning against politicisation and assuring that delimitation will be fair to all states.

NDA lacks numbers to get women's quota bill passed, unless...
NDA lacks numbers to get women's quota bill passed, unless...

The ruling NDA coalition in India faces a significant challenge in passing the women's reservation bill in Parliament due to insufficient numbers. The bill requires a two-thirds majority in both houses, and the NDA needs to secure...

LS seats to be increased by 50%; 272 reserved for women: Govt
LS seats to be increased by 50%; 272 reserved for women: Govt

The Lok Sabha is set to expand to 815 seats, with 272 seats reserved for women, according to Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. The move aims to implement the women's quota without disadvantaging men or any state. The proposed...

Hormuz Blockade Is The New Battlefield
Hormuz Blockade Is The New Battlefield

The clock on the ceasefire is running out. But everyone's already whispering about round two, possibly as soon as this weekend.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO