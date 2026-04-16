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HC seeks replies from 2 Indore councillors who refused to sing Vande Mataram

Thu, 16 April 2026
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The Madhya Pradesh high court on Thursday sought replies from two Congress women councillors who refused to sing national song 'Vande Mataram' at a meeting of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

The direction by the HC's Indore bench came during hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL), which sought formulation of a clear legal framework to ensure dignified conduct by people present during the singing of Vande Mataram at government events or public platforms.

A division bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi issued show-cause notices to Congress councillors from Indore Faujia Sheikh Aleem and Rubina Iqbal Khan, along with the state government.

The petition was filed by local lawyer Yogesh Hemnani, who argued his case in the court.

He submitted that the two councillors not only refused to sing Vande Mataram during an IMC event last week, but also showed disrespect towards the national song by making objectionable remarks.

The petitioner argued that such conduct by elected representatives violated constitutional provisions related to citizens' fundamental duties and was punishable under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

After issuing notices, the court fixed May 11 as the next date of hearing. -- PTI

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