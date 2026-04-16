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Govt wants to bulldoze delimitation as women's reservation: Cong

Thu, 16 April 2026
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The Congress on Thursday alleged that the government wants to "bulldoze" delimitation in the name of women's reservation, and asserted that if it is really committed to implementing the women's quota law it should do so immediately on the basis of the current strength of Lok Sabha.

Initiating the discussion on the three bills moved to amend the women's quota law and set up a delimitation commission, Gogoi said the bills are "anti-women, anti-caste census, anti-Constitution and anti-federal structure of the country".

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to tweak the women's quota law was introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday after a division of votes.
Two ordinary bills -- the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill to implement the proposed amended women's quota law in Union territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir -- were also introduced in the House.

In his remarks in the Lower House, Gogoi accused the government of attempting to take political advantage through delimitation and gerrymandering.

"What they did through delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir and in Assam, the want to do in the whole country in the name of women's reservation," the Congress' deputy leader in the House said, adding the government's actions were "shameful".

He pointed out that the government's bill states that amendments were needed as delimitation would take time.

"What that means is that you are not in favour of women's reservation in reality and are creating obstacles repeatedly," Gogoi said.

He accused the BJP of indulging in "politics of symbolism" and said these three bills show that they are not aimed at women's reservation but to get delimitation done through the "backdoor".

Gogoi alleged that the government is bulldozing delimitation in the name of women's reservation. The Congress leader alleged that the BJP in the past had used delimitation as a weapon to further its political ambitions. -- PTI

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