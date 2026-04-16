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Elderly man found dead in Indore house; body has rat bite marks

Thu, 16 April 2026
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Representational image
A 65-year-old man was found dead in his house in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, with his body bearing rat bite marks, a police official said on Thursday.

Chhagan Davde may have died a couple of days ago, Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Tilak Karole told PTI.

"He lived alone after the death of his wife six months ago. He has three sons but they live separately. His body was discovered after a ball landed in the compound while children were playing cricket nearby. There were rat bite marks on the body," he said.

The post mortem report is awaited, Karole added.

"Statements will be taken from Davde's family and neighbours, and footage from CCTV cameras around his house will also be examined. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation," he said. PTI

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