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Drug deaths: Police suspect large-scale supply racket operating at concert

Thu, 16 April 2026
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A 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly supplying drugs at a concert in Goregaon where two MBA students died due to suspected drug overdose, and it is suspected that a large-scale racket was operating at the venue, police said.

With the arrest of Vinit Gerelani, student of a prominent college in south Mumbai, the number of people arrested in the case reached seven, a Vanrai police station official said. A court in Borivali has remanded the accused in police custody till April 18.

Probe found that a large-scale drug supply racket was operating during Saturday's concert at Nesco Ground and the organisers were hand in glove with the peddlers, the official said.

Two MBA students, a man and a woman, died of suspected overdose after consuming alcohol and ecstasy pills during the music concert that took place on April 11.

Gerelani is accused of playing a role in supplying drugs, the official said, adding his financial transactions were being probed.

He was present at Nesco Ground along with some other accused who allegedly supplied drugs to college students.

The police recovered Gerelani's Snapchat conversations about drug supply with several persons who attended the concert and he seemed to have received money for providing drugs, the official said.

Gerelani could have links with the organisers of the concert, and all the arrested accused would be interrogated together, the police official said. -- PTI

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