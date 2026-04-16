Don't want to go into specifics: PM in Parl on 3 Bills

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"Discussion on this important bill began this morning. Many members have raised various issues, and we will provide detailed and accurate information to the House on those matters. That is why I do not wish to go into those specifics. There are some important moments in the life of a country. At such a time, the mindset of the society and the capability of the leadership capture that moment and turn it into an asset for the nation, creating a strong legacy. In the history of India's parliamentary democracy, these are such moments," the PM says.

PM Modi speaks in Parliament during the special three-day session on women's reservation and delimitation.