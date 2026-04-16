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Delhi man checks into city guest house with lover, hangs himself after fight

Thu, 16 April 2026
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A 28-year-old man who had checked into a guest house in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji with a woman was found hanging in his room, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding the suicide was received at the Kalkaji Police Station at 8.41 pm on Wednesday.

A police team rushed to the spot and found a man hanging from a ceiling fan in a ground-floor room of the guest house. 

He was identified as Mohammad Javed, a resident of Tajpur Pahadi in Badarpur area.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that Javed had checked into the guest house at around 3 pm with a 24-year-old woman, also a resident of the same locality. 

The two had been in a relationship for the past nine years, a police officer said.

An argument broke out between the two during their stay, which escalated into a scuffle. 

After the fight, the woman fell asleep, while the man allegedly hanged himself using a chunni tying it to the ceiling fan.

"At around 8.30 pm, when the woman woke up, she found the man hanging in the room. She immediately opened the door and raised an alarm, following which the guest house staff informed the police," the officer said. -- PTI

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