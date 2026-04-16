HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

China's economy grows at 5% in Q1 despite Iran war

Thu, 16 April 2026
Share:
16:52
image
China's economy grew by five per cent in the first quarter of this year, exceeding expectations despite the global fallout from the US-Israel war.

The first three months of GDP generated 33.4 trillion yuan (about USD 4.87 trillion), accelerating by 0.5 percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2025, data from China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday.

The result marks a strong opening to China's 15th Five-Year Plan period, which begins from this year, the NBS said.

The plan aims to reshape China's economy, which has been struggling with several issues, including weak consumption, a shrinking population and a prolonged property crisis.

Property investment, a heavy drag on economic growth last year, fell 11.2 per cent in the first three months of the year, worsening slightly after a fall of 11.1 per cent was reported in January and February. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'PM did not address delimitation, showed willful blindness'
LIVE! 'PM did not address delimitation, showed willful blindness'

Modi assures no injustice in delimitation, seeks support
Modi assures no injustice in delimitation, seeks support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the opposition to support the government's bills for implementing the women's reservation law, cautioning against politicisation and assuring that delimitation will be fair to all states.

NDA lacks numbers to get women's quota bill passed, unless...
NDA lacks numbers to get women's quota bill passed, unless...

The ruling NDA coalition in India faces a significant challenge in passing the women's reservation bill in Parliament due to insufficient numbers. The bill requires a two-thirds majority in both houses, and the NDA needs to secure...

LS seats to be increased by 50%; 272 reserved for women: Govt
LS seats to be increased by 50%; 272 reserved for women: Govt

The Lok Sabha is set to expand to 815 seats, with 272 seats reserved for women, according to Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. The move aims to implement the women's quota without disadvantaging men or any state. The proposed...

Hormuz Blockade Is The New Battlefield
Hormuz Blockade Is The New Battlefield

The clock on the ceasefire is running out. But everyone's already whispering about round two, possibly as soon as this weekend.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO