China's economy grows at 5% in Q1 despite Iran war

16:52

China's economy grew by five per cent in the first quarter of this year, exceeding expectations despite the global fallout from the US-Israel war.



The first three months of GDP generated 33.4 trillion yuan (about USD 4.87 trillion), accelerating by 0.5 percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2025, data from China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday.



The result marks a strong opening to China's 15th Five-Year Plan period, which begins from this year, the NBS said.



The plan aims to reshape China's economy, which has been struggling with several issues, including weak consumption, a shrinking population and a prolonged property crisis.



Property investment, a heavy drag on economic growth last year, fell 11.2 per cent in the first three months of the year, worsening slightly after a fall of 11.1 per cent was reported in January and February. -- PTI