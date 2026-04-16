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Bills on women's quota, Delimitation introduced in LS

Thu, 16 April 2026
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The Constitution (131 Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after the Opposition pressed for a division against the move to introduce three Bills, instead of a voice vote.

Secretary General of the Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh had explained the procedure of casting a 'AYES', 'NOES', or 'ABSTAIN' vote to obtain the division through their respective systems in the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla initiated the division to move to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026.
The Opposition members in the Lok Sabha had pressed for a division against the move to introduce the bill.

As per the final division, there were a total of 251 AYES and 185 NOES out of the total 333 votes.
With the 251 AYES majority, all three Bills, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha primarily uses voice voting, but if challenged, a "division" is called, where the Automatic Vote Recorder (Ayes, Noes, Abstain) is utilised.

Vote slips are now being used in the Lok Sabha, following the division of votes where 333 members voted with no abstentions. -- ANI

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