Araghchi warns of dangerous consequences against US blockade of ports

11:13

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has warned of "dangerous consequences" in response to what he described as provocative actions by the United States in the Persian Gulf, referring to the imposition of the US blockade on Iranian ports.



According to Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Araghchi made the remarks during a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday, as regional tensions continue to simmer despite diplomatic engagements to achieve a complete end to the hostilities in West Asia.



According to the statement issued by IRIB, during his discussion with Wang Yi, Araghchi highlighted the latest developments in the region and cautioned that US actions in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf could further complicate an already fragile situation.



"Our country's Foreign Minister, describing the latest developments in the region after the ceasefire, warned of the dangerous consequences of America's provocative positions and actions in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, which will lead to a more complicated situation in the region," the statement read.



He also criticised Washington's stance at the United Nations Security Council, describing its proposed resolution on the Strait of Hormuz as "irrational and unilateral."



Araghchi also expressed appreciation for China and Russia's opposition to the US-backed resolution, stating that their position played an effective role in preventing an escalation of tensions.



Wang Yi, for his part, praised Iran's "resistance and self-confidence" during the recent conflict and reiterated Beijing's readiness to facilitate diplomatic efforts aimed at ending hostilities and stabilising the region, as reported by IRIB.



In a separate call with Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, the Iranian Foreign Minister discussed both regional developments and bilateral relations.



The two sides exchanged views on the security and economic consequences of recent military actions involving the United States and Israel, including disruptions to maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, as per a statement issued by IRIB. -- ANI