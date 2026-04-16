HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Araghchi warns of dangerous consequences against US blockade of ports

Thu, 16 April 2026
Share:
11:13
image
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has warned of "dangerous consequences" in response to what he described as provocative actions by the United States in the Persian Gulf, referring to the imposition of the US blockade on Iranian ports.

According to Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Araghchi made the remarks during a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday, as regional tensions continue to simmer despite diplomatic engagements to achieve a complete end to the hostilities in West Asia.

According to the statement issued by IRIB, during his discussion with Wang Yi, Araghchi highlighted the latest developments in the region and cautioned that US actions in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf could further complicate an already fragile situation.

"Our country's Foreign Minister, describing the latest developments in the region after the ceasefire, warned of the dangerous consequences of America's provocative positions and actions in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, which will lead to a more complicated situation in the region," the statement read.

He also criticised Washington's stance at the United Nations Security Council, describing its proposed resolution on the Strait of Hormuz as "irrational and unilateral."

Araghchi also expressed appreciation for China and Russia's opposition to the US-backed resolution, stating that their position played an effective role in preventing an escalation of tensions.

Wang Yi, for his part, praised Iran's "resistance and self-confidence" during the recent conflict and reiterated Beijing's readiness to facilitate diplomatic efforts aimed at ending hostilities and stabilising the region, as reported by IRIB.

In a separate call with Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, the Iranian Foreign Minister discussed both regional developments and bilateral relations.

The two sides exchanged views on the security and economic consequences of recent military actions involving the United States and Israel, including disruptions to maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, as per a statement issued by IRIB. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM may address LS today amid 3 key bills being introduced
LIVE! PM may address LS today amid 3 key bills being introduced

India Missed Diplomatic Edge Against Pakistan
India Missed Diplomatic Edge Against Pakistan

Iran was the chance to arrange a concert of nations, to actually be a Vishwaguru.Instead, we are watching from the sidelines as Pakistan, the same country that is apparently still at war with Afghanistan, hosts talks between US-Israel...

'This Is BJP's Insurance For Post-Modi Era'
'This Is BJP's Insurance For Post-Modi Era'

'All this talk about women's reservation and Nari Shakti is a mirage.''It is a classic Trojan horse to bring about an alteration in the structure of political competition -- to the enduring advantage of the BJP.'

Stalin burns copy of delimitation bill, terms it 'black law'
Stalin burns copy of delimitation bill, terms it 'black law'

Stalin ignited protests against the proposed delimitation bill, branding it a 'black law' that threatens the rights and interests of the Tamil people, leading to widespread demonstrations across the state.

'Bihar May Follow Gujarat Template'
'Bihar May Follow Gujarat Template'

'Samrat Chaudhury's limited independent standing within the party, his reliance on the central leadership for his elevation, and his lack of a personal mass base all point toward this outcome.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO