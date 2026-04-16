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Akasa, SpiceJet planes come in contact at Delhi airport, clip wings

Thu, 16 April 2026
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Wings of an Akasa Air and a SpiceJet plane came in contact on the taxiway at the Delhi airport on Thursday afternoon and both aircraft have been grounded due to damages suffered in the incident, according to officials.

The officials said the Akasa Air aircraft was taxiing for take off and the SpiceJet was taxiing towards the parking stand when the incident happened at around 2.15 pm at Terminal 1 of the airport.

Akasa Air's plane was to operate flight QP-1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad while the SpiceJet aircraft had arrived from Leh, they added.

"Akasa Air's aircraft operating flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad had to return to the bay on April 16, 2026. Preliminary information indicates that Akasa's aircraft was stationary when another airline's aircraft made contact with it," the airline said in a statement.

The aircraft involved was a Boeing 737 MAX 8.

The airline said all passengers and crew were safely disembarked.

"In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities have been informed, and the matter is under investigation," it added.

In a statement, SpiceJet said its Boeing 737-700 aircraft was involved in a ground occurrence while taxiing at the Delhi airport, resulting in damage to its right winglet and the left-hand horizontal stabiliser of another aircraft belonging to a different airline.

The SpiceJet aircraft has been grounded at Delhi, it added.

According to the officials, the wings of both aircraft came in contact on the taxiway.  -- PTI

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