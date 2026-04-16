HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

50% of the population must become part of policymaking: PM

Thu, 16 April 2026
Share:
15:38
image
Speaking in Lok Sabha on women's reservation and delimitation, PM Modi says, "I'd also like to offer advice to those who think only in political terms. Ever since the discussion about women's reservations began in our country, and every election that followed, whoever opposed this right for women, the women of the country have not forgiven them. 

"We have already delayed it. Whatever the reasons may be, whoever is responsible, we must accept this reality. I know that when this process was underway, consultations were held with all parties. Except for one party, everyone we met did not raise any principled opposition. Whatever happened later, a political direction is being taken now.

"In the 21st century, India is moving forward with a new self-confidence. We all feel India's acceptance in the world today. This is a moment of pride for all of us. I believe that a 'Viksit Bharat' does not only mean railways, roads, infrastructure, or economic or progress figures. We are not people with such a limited vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'. 

"We want a 'Viksit Bharat', where policy-making truly embodies the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.' It is the demand of the time that 50% of the country's population becomes part of policy-making."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No injustice will be done to any state: PM on delimitation
LIVE! No injustice will be done to any state: PM on delimitation

LS seats to be increased by 50%; 272 reserved for women: Govt
LS seats to be increased by 50%; 272 reserved for women: Govt

The Lok Sabha is set to expand to 815 seats, with 272 seats reserved for women, according to Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. The move aims to implement the women's quota without disadvantaging men or any state. The proposed...

'Give all tickets to Muslim women': Shah vs Akhilesh in Parl
'Give all tickets to Muslim women': Shah vs Akhilesh in Parl

Shah has firmly stated that providing reservation to Muslims based on religion is unconstitutional, while also confirming that a caste census will proceed alongside the population enumeration.

Govt bulldozing delimitation using women's quota: Cong
Govt bulldozing delimitation using women's quota: Cong

The Congress party has accused the government of using women's reservation as a pretext to push through delimitation, arguing that the women's quota law should be implemented immediately based on the current Lok Sabha strength.

'This Is BJP's Insurance For Post-Modi Era'
'This Is BJP's Insurance For Post-Modi Era'

'All this talk about women's reservation and Nari Shakti is a mirage.''It is a classic Trojan horse to bring about an alteration in the structure of political competition -- to the enduring advantage of the BJP.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO