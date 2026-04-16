50% of the population must become part of policymaking: PM

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"We have already delayed it. Whatever the reasons may be, whoever is responsible, we must accept this reality. I know that when this process was underway, consultations were held with all parties. Except for one party, everyone we met did not raise any principled opposition. Whatever happened later, a political direction is being taken now.



"In the 21st century, India is moving forward with a new self-confidence. We all feel India's acceptance in the world today. This is a moment of pride for all of us. I believe that a 'Viksit Bharat' does not only mean railways, roads, infrastructure, or economic or progress figures. We are not people with such a limited vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.





"We want a 'Viksit Bharat', where policy-making truly embodies the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.' It is the demand of the time that 50% of the country's population becomes part of policy-making."

Speaking in Lok Sabha on women's reservation and delimitation, PM Modi says, "I'd also like to offer advice to those who think only in political terms. Ever since the discussion about women's reservations began in our country, and every election that followed, whoever opposed this right for women, the women of the country have not forgiven them.