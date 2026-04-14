Youth assaulted in Raj, forced to drink urine over WhatsApp chat with a girl

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The two accused have been detained, and a search is on for others.





The incident took place on March 26 in the Sheo police station area, said officials.





Station house officer Satyaprakash Vishnoi said a case has been registered based on a complaint by the victim's family.





"Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim, Devi Singh (19), had a WhatsApp chat with a girl, which led to a dispute between two groups, which turned violent," he said.





Additional superintendent of police Nitesh Arya said Singh was targeted on allegations that he had stored photographs of a girl on his mobile phone with whom he had a chat.





"The accused caught hold of him, alleging that he had photos of a girl on his phone. They assaulted him, blackened his face and forced him to drink urine and consume filth," Arya said.





The police said a video of the incident has surfaced recently, showing the victim sitting on the ground with his face blackened, while some people film the act and allegedly force him to consume waste.





Officials said further investigation is underway, and efforts are on to identify and apprehend the remaining accused. -- PTI

A man was allegedly assaulted, humiliated, and forced to drink urine by a group of men in Rajasthan's Barmer district over suspicion of a WhatsApp chat with a girl, police said on Tuesday.