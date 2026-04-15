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Trump says China 'very happy' with his Hormuz move

Wed, 15 April 2026
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United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that China has agreed not to supply weapons to Iran, amid reports that Beijing had considered transferring arms to Tehran.

In a post on social media, Trump said China was 'very happy' with his move to 'permanently open' the Strait of Hormuz and added that Beijing had agreed not to send weapons to Iran, suggesting a possible link between the two issues.

A day earlier, Trump had said in an interview that Chinese President Xi Jinping denied any plans to arm Iran.

However, China's Foreign Ministry has, in recent days, repeatedly rejected allegations that it is providing any form of military support to Iran.  -- Agencies

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