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Sword that hung over our heads has descended upon us: Stalin on delimitation

Wed, 15 April 2026
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday chaired an emergency meeting of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs to discuss the repercussions that Tamil Nadu is likely to face regarding constituency delimitation.

In an X post, he noted that the issue of Delimitation has become a grave concern and threatens the rights of people. He appealed to the MPs of all political parties to form a coordinated strategy to protect democratic principles.

"Delimitation: The sword that hung over our heads has now descended upon us. In consultation with our DMK MPs, we are reaching out to Members of Parliament across states and devising a coordinated strategy to counter this grave danger. This is not about parties or individuals. It is about protecting the rights of our people. I appeal to all parties and MPs across India to unite to safeguard our democracy," he wrote. -- ANI

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