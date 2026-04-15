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Stock markets surge over 1% amid US-Iran talks optimism

Wed, 15 April 2026
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Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty surged over 1 per cent on Wednesday as hopes of renewed diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran and crude oil trading below the USD 100-a-barrel level bolstered investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,263.67 points or 1.64 per cent to settle at 78,111.24. During the day, it zoomed 1,422.85 points or 1.85 per cent to 78,270.42.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 388.65 points or 1.63 per cent to end at 24,231.30.

Among the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Eternal, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, and Larsen & Toubro were the major gainers.

Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading at USD 95.74 per barrel, up by 1.4 per cent. -- PTI

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