Someone tell Pope Iran killed 42,000 protesters: Trump

10:31

Despite facing intense criticism from his core Christian voter base, US President Donald Trump took another swipe at Pope Leo XIV, claiming that Iran has killed over 42,000 unarmed protesters after the Pontiff called for dialogue regarding the conflict with Iran.



Trump reiterated that it was 'unacceptable' for the US that Iran gets a nuclear bomb.



In a post on Truth Social, he said, "Will someone please tell Pope Leo that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent, completely unarmed, protesters in the last two months, and that for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable. Thank you for your attention to this matter."



Earlier, Trump had refused to apologise to Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff, following his public criticism of the Pope's stance on Iran and domestic issues.



Trump described Pope Leo's positions as "wrong" and suggested that the pontiff would be "unhappy with the result" of his administration's policies, further intensifying political and diplomatic tensions.



"I won't apologise to Pope Leo. I think he's very weak on crime and other things," Trump told reporters at the White House.



Responding to these provocations on Monday, Pope Leo XIV underscored his commitment to spiritual advocacy over political friction, stating that he has no desire to engage in a confrontation with the US administration.



When questioned by reporters during his flight to Algeria, the Pontiff remarked, "I think that the people who read will be able to draw their own conclusions: I am not a politician, I have no intention of entering into a debate with Donald Trump."



He further asserted his resolve to focus on global harmony, adding, "Rather, let us always seek peace and put an end to wars. I am not afraid of the Trump administration."



The Pope maintained that his message remains grounded in faith rather than statecraft, warning that the Gospel should not be "abused" for political ends. -- ANI