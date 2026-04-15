Saudi Arabia to deposit $3 billion in Pakistan bank

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Saudi Arabia will deposit USD 3 billion into Pakistan's central bank, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced on Wednesday. The funds are expected to provide a significant financial boost to Pakistan, whose economy has been under pressure amid regional tensions tied to the conflict between the United States and Iran.



Aurangzeb is currently in Washington attending meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. He also noted that an existing USD 5 billion Saudi deposit will no longer require annual renewal and will instead be extended for a longer duration, according to a government statement.



Earlier this month, Pakistani officials indicated that the country plans to return USD 2 billion that was deposited by the United Arab Emirates into Pakistan's central bank in 2019. -- Agencies