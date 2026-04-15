Samrat Choudhary gets 2 Janata Dal-United deputy CMs

18:33

Samrat Choudhary was earlier in the day sworn in as the 24th chief minister of Bihar, in the first instance of a saffron party member making it to the top post in the state.





The CM has for now kept with himself close to 30 portflios, including crucial ones like home, vigilance, revenue and land reforms and health.





According to a notification issued by the cabinet secretariat department, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, the only two leaders who took oath apart from the CM on Wednesday, have been designated as deputy chief ministers.





The other departments that remain with the CM include agriculture, labour resources and migrant workers welfare, disaster management, panchayati raj, and industries.





The notification said Samrat Choudhary holds altogether 29 portfolios, besides "all other such deprtments which have not been allocated to anybody else".





Newly sworn-in Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP and Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav of the Janata Dal-United after being administered the oath of office, Patna, April 16, 2026. Photo: ANI Photo

JD-U leaders Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary were on Wednesday designated as deputy chief ministers of the Samrat Choudhary-led government in Bihar.