Punjab govt withdraws Raghav Chadha's Z-plus security

20:03





Chadha is a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab and was accorded by the state government a Z-plus category security cover.





The cover was withdrawn a few days ago, sources said.





The Aam Aadmi Party on April 2 announced the replacement of Chadha with MP Ashok Mittal for the post of deputy leader in Rajya Sabha.





Chadha said he had been 'silenced, not defeated', attracting a retort by his party, which accused him of engaging in 'soft PR' and restraining himself from raising his voice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre in Parliament.





Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said he believed Chadha was 'compromised' for denying the party whip.





"If Chadha is unwilling to speak on issues like the 'deletion' of votes in West Bengal, stage a walkout from Parliament on important issues or raise a voice against the arrest of several AAP volunteers and leaders in Gujarat, then it is breaking the party line and going against the party whip," Mann earlier said.





Punjab AAP leaders, including Cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema, too attacked Chadha, accusing him of failing to raise the state's issues in Parliament.





Responding earlier, Chadha shared a video showing his interventions on key issues affecting Punjab. -- PTI

Days after a verbal spat between MP Raghav Chadha and the Aam Aadmi Party over his removal from the post of deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, the Punjab government has withdrawn his Z-plus category security cover, it has been learnt.