Parl to debate women's quota amendment bill from Apr 16

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Parliament is set to take up crucial discussions on the constitution amendment bill related to the implementation of 33 percent reservation for women from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls in a three-day special sitting of the budget session starting April 16.



Sources said the discussion may continue for 18 hours in the Lok Sabha and for 10 hours in the Rajya Sabha.



They said that the Prime Minister is expected to speak during the discussion, and Home Minister Amit Shah will reply to the debate.



With opposition parties expressing strong reservation to the proposed delimitation bill, Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said he is not going into politics of which party is saying what.



"No party is opposing the women's reservation in the Parliament and Assemblies. When we passed this Nari Shakti Adhiniyam in the last Lok Sabha, no political party opposed it. So, in principle and in spirit, every body is together. In Nari Shakti Vandan dhiniyam, every party is together," he said.



"There may be some statements for political purpose, but the primary objective of providing reservations to women in the Parliament of India and the Assemblies of the states, no political party will oppose it. PM has expressed its gratitude to all political parties for coming together in the national interest. Because women's reservation cannot be a political issue," he added.



Rijiju said it will be "extremely painful" if there is a delay in the women's reservation process.



"We have waited for 40 years, we can't afford to wait for another year or another decade. It will be extremely painful if we further delay women's reservation process," he said. -- ANI