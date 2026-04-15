Pak 'peacenik' Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi, Qatar, Turkiye

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JD Vance with Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces, Chief of Army Staff, Deputy PM and FM in Islamabad. Pic: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via/Reuters

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to embark on a four-day tour of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey ahead of a potential second round of US-Iran peace talks.



According to Pakistan's foreign ministry, the prime minister will undertake official visits to these three countries from April 15 to 18, 2026.



During his stops in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, he is expected to meet with their respective leaders to discuss bilateral cooperation as well as issues related to regional peace and security.



In Turkey, Sharif will attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and hold bilateral meetings with Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other world leaders on the sidelines of the event.



He will be accompanied on the trip by Ishaq Dar, according to the statement. -- Agencies