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Over 10,000 US troops enforcing blockade at Iranian ports

Wed, 15 April 2026
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As tensions rise in West Asia, the US Central Command said more than 10,000 Sailors, Marines, and Airmen, supported by over a dozen warships and dozens of aircraft, are carrying out a mission to blockade ships entering and leaving Iranian ports.

The statement came after the United States began a naval blockade against Iran following the expiry of a deadline set by US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X on Tuesday, CENTCOM stated that during the first 24 hours of the blockade, no ships were able to pass. It further noted that the blockade is being enforced against vessels of all nations which are departing or entering Iranian ports and coastal areas.

"During the first 24 hours, no ships made it past the U.S. blockade and 6 merchant vessels complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around to re-enter an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman. The blockade is being enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. U.S. forces are supporting freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports", the post mentioned.

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